Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Lee Kyoung-hoon captures 1st PGA Tour win in Texas
SEOUL -- Powered by an early birdie barrage, South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon has entered the winner's circle for the first time on the PGA Tour.
Lee rallied to capture the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on Sunday (local time), shooting a six-under 66 with eight birdies in the weather-interrupted final round. Lee finished at 25-under 263 at the 7,468-yard, par-72 course, beating Sam Burns by three strokes.
-----------------
S. Korea purchases hydrogen powered-drones for pilot operation
SEOUL -- The arms procurement agency said Monday it has signed a deal to purchase hydrogen powered-drones for a pilot operation at the Air Force to boost the military's surveillance capabilities.
Under the 831 million won (US$737,000) contract with Doosan Mobility Innovation Inc., the drones will be delivered to the military by November after six months of production and inspection, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
-----------------
Budget carrier Eastar begins auction to find investor
SEOUL -- Financially troubled budget carrier Eastar Jet said Monday it has begun an open auction to find an investor after selecting a preliminary preferred investor last week.
In the open bid, Eastar Jet plans to receive letters of intent from interested companies by June 14 and select a final investor afterward, Eastar Chief Executive Kim You-sang said over the phone.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 'Kim vs. Kim' duel in MLB ends in favor of hitter
SEOUL -- One Kim got the upper hand over the other Kim in Major League Baseball (MLB).
In a rare Korean pitcher-batter duel, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres drew an RBI walk against Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday (local time).
-----------------
S. Korea's ICT exports up over 30 pct in April
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products rose more than 30 percent last month -- the sharpest rise in over 10 years -- on the back of robust global demand for chips and displays, data showed Monday.
Outbound shipments of ICT products were estimated at US$17.06 billion in April, the highest-ever amount for any April and a rise of 32.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.
-----------------
Ministry voices disappointment over N. Korea's decision to pull out of World Cup qualifiers
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Monday expressed disappointment over North Korea's final decision to withdraw from a World Cup qualifier set to take place in the South next month.
On Sunday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the withdrawal of the North from the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
-----------------
Residents' FX deposits rise for 3rd month in April amid robust exports
SEOUL -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea rose for the third straight month in April as exporters increased dollar holdings amid brisk overseas shipments, central bank data showed Monday.
Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents amounted to US$94.83 billion as of end-April, up $2.13 billion from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
