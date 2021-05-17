Immigration office's rejection of refugee status application ruled unlawful
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- A court decision against the immigration office's refusal to review a refugee status application from an African man has been finalized, court records showed Monday.
The Seoul High Court on April 21 dismissed the Incheon International Airport immigration office's appeal against a lower court ruling that deemed its rejection of the asylum seeker's application unlawful.
The decision was confirmed as the agency under the Justice Ministry did not appeal to the Supreme Court until the deadline of May 12.
The African man said he fled his country after about 10 family members and friends were killed amid political persecution. He took a flight with a layover in South Korea and arrived at the airport in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on Feb. 15, 2020.
He applied for refugee status on arrival. But the airport immigration office refused to review the application, saying transfer passengers are not eligible to file for refugee status because they cannot enter the country.
He spent 14 months at the airport with assistance from pro bono lawyers and citizens.
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
Crane driver dies after overhead crane falls at cement factory
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day as cluster infections continue
-
With pregnant wife, role model looking on, Lee Kyoung-hoon delivers memorable PGA win
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign