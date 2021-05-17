KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 36,300 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 115,000 DN 5,000
ShinhanGroup 41,050 DN 150
Yuhan 63,900 UP 600
DOOSAN 69,500 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,160 DN 80
SSANGYONGCNE 7,590 DN 20
TaekwangInd 1,207,000 DN 1,000
SamyangFood 93,900 DN 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 457,500 UP 3,500
KCC 331,000 DN 9,500
SKBP 111,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 8,400 DN 190
CHONGKUNDANG 129,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 75,200 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 227,000 DN 2,000
KAL 30,500 UP 1,200
BukwangPharm 20,300 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,100 DN 200
Daewoong 34,200 DN 1,050
Hanwha 30,300 DN 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,000 UP 200
KIA CORP. 81,600 DN 1,000
DL 83,000 DN 2,100
SK hynix 117,500 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 700,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,600 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,550 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 211,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,300 UP 600
Kogas 31,500 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 23,400 0
Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 28,750 UP 150
DB HiTek 52,100 DN 3,300
CJ 108,000 UP 500
LGInt 34,350 DN 400
Daesang 29,500 DN 350
