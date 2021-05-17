KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 5,570 DN 60
ORION Holdings 17,750 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 4,205 DN 675
KUMHOTIRE 4,790 DN 890
SPC SAMLIP 89,600 UP 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 179,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,250 0
Hyosung 100,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE 37,600 UP 150
Binggrae 62,300 DN 600
GCH Corp 38,100 UP 1,500
LotteChilsung 158,000 DN 8,500
LG Corp. 126,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,000 DN 3,500
BoryungPharm 22,150 DN 850
L&L 13,500 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,900 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 318,500 UP 10,500
Nongshim 296,000 DN 5,000
SGBC 86,300 UP 3,900
DB INSURANCE 50,700 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 79,600 DN 500
NHIS 13,000 DN 300
SK Discovery 53,100 DN 900
LS 71,000 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,250 DN 50
GC Corp 366,500 UP 14,000
GS E&C 42,800 DN 650
POSCO 367,000 DN 13,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,150 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 623,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 265,000 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,970 DN 130
SKC 128,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 36,950 UP 250
Ottogi 545,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 38,150 DN 1,100
KSOE 153,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,650 UP 600
