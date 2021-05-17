KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 123,000 UP 6,500
LS ELECTRIC 54,800 DN 400
KorZinc 455,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,940 UP 100
SYC 64,700 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 91,000 UP 2,100
F&F 180,000 0
NamsunAlum 3,710 DN 85
HtlShilla 95,500 UP 2,900
Hanmi Science 67,100 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 164,500 0
Hanssem 106,000 UP 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,450 DN 150
LG Innotek 192,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 276,000 DN 6,500
HMM 42,850 DN 850
HYUNDAI WIA 78,900 DN 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 227,500 DN 16,500
IS DONGSEO 63,400 DN 1,200
Mobis 276,500 UP 1,500
S-Oil 97,600 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,400 DN 850
HDC HOLDINGS 13,900 DN 150
S-1 79,900 0
ZINUS 97,300 UP 300
Hanchem 234,500 DN 7,500
DWS 42,650 DN 600
KEPCO 23,600 DN 300
SKTelecom 307,000 DN 10,000
SNT MOTIV 61,100 DN 700
HyundaiElev 50,500 UP 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,050 UP 1,050
Hanon Systems 16,000 0
SK 268,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 67,300 UP 1,700
SamsungSecu 44,900 UP 500
Handsome 46,650 DN 1,500
Asiana Airlines 15,650 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 20,550 DN 200
SamsungEng 18,750 DN 250
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
Crane driver dies after overhead crane falls at cement factory
Wife of Belgian ambassador to avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity
New cases in 600s for 3rd day as cluster infections continue
With pregnant wife, role model looking on, Lee Kyoung-hoon delivers memorable PGA win
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign