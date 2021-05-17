KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 77,500 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 117,000 UP 2,500
IBK 10,800 UP 100
DONGSUH 30,150 DN 250
PanOcean 6,820 DN 50
LOTTE TOUR 19,400 UP 500
LG Uplus 14,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 85,400 UP 500
KT&G 82,700 UP 400
DHICO 12,500 UP 200
Doosanfc 38,900 DN 550
LG Display 22,200 UP 200
Kangwonland 26,250 UP 300
NAVER 344,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 110,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 815,000 DN 16,000
KT 31,250 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 140,000 0
KIWOOM 124,000 DN 2,500
DSME 36,750 UP 350
DSINFRA 10,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 32,900 DN 700
CheilWorldwide 22,850 DN 150
DWEC 7,350 DN 50
DongwonF&B 228,500 DN 5,500
KEPCO KPS 38,600 DN 100
LGH&H 1,518,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 860,000 UP 6,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL233000 UP8500
KEPCO E&C 41,950 UP 1,850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,000 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,250 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 147,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 269,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 21,850 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 145,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,900 DN 200
KIH 103,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Himart 40,200 UP 150
GS 47,650 DN 600
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
Crane driver dies after overhead crane falls at cement factory
Wife of Belgian ambassador to avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity
New cases in 600s for 3rd day as cluster infections continue
With pregnant wife, role model looking on, Lee Kyoung-hoon delivers memorable PGA win
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign