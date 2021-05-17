CJ CGV 28,950 UP 1,250

LIG Nex1 39,350 DN 350

Fila Holdings 55,700 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,500 DN 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,400 UP 500

HANWHA LIFE 3,810 DN 140

AMOREPACIFIC 294,500 UP 3,000

FOOSUNG 9,900 DN 100

SK Innovation 274,000 UP 5,000

POONGSAN 42,650 DN 900

KBFinancialGroup 57,900 UP 300

Hansae 25,650 DN 1,900

LG HAUSYS 100,000 DN 4,000

Youngone Corp 47,100 0

CSWIND 69,400 UP 200

GKL 17,400 UP 450

KOLON IND 58,200 DN 2,200

HanmiPharm 340,000 UP 11,000

BNK Financial Group 8,050 DN 50

emart 154,000 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY478 50 DN150

KOLMAR KOREA 57,600 UP 600

HANJINKAL 66,000 UP 6,100

DoubleUGames 64,700 UP 200

CUCKOO 135,000 UP 500

COSMAX 123,000 UP 2,500

MANDO 65,500 DN 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 874,000 DN 74,000

INNOCEAN 59,300 0

Doosan Bobcat 48,000 DN 1,300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,350 DN 1,000

Netmarble 131,500 UP 4,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S74600 UP1200

ORION 119,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,700 DN 50

BGF Retail 180,500 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 257,000 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 28,300 DN 450

WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 0

HYBE 248,500 UP 6,000

(MORE)