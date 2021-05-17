KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 28,950 UP 1,250
LIG Nex1 39,350 DN 350
Fila Holdings 55,700 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,400 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 3,810 DN 140
AMOREPACIFIC 294,500 UP 3,000
FOOSUNG 9,900 DN 100
SK Innovation 274,000 UP 5,000
POONGSAN 42,650 DN 900
KBFinancialGroup 57,900 UP 300
Hansae 25,650 DN 1,900
LG HAUSYS 100,000 DN 4,000
Youngone Corp 47,100 0
CSWIND 69,400 UP 200
GKL 17,400 UP 450
KOLON IND 58,200 DN 2,200
HanmiPharm 340,000 UP 11,000
BNK Financial Group 8,050 DN 50
emart 154,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY478 50 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 57,600 UP 600
HANJINKAL 66,000 UP 6,100
DoubleUGames 64,700 UP 200
CUCKOO 135,000 UP 500
COSMAX 123,000 UP 2,500
MANDO 65,500 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 874,000 DN 74,000
INNOCEAN 59,300 0
Doosan Bobcat 48,000 DN 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,350 DN 1,000
Netmarble 131,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S74600 UP1200
ORION 119,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,700 DN 50
BGF Retail 180,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 257,000 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 28,300 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 0
HYBE 248,500 UP 6,000
