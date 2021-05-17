S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 17, 2021
All News 16:30 May 17, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.600 0.609 -0.9
2-year TB 0.915 0.930 -1.5
3-year TB 1.107 1.116 -0.9
10-year TB 2.117 2.158 -4.1
2-year MSB 0.915 0.918 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.872 1.882 -1.0
91-day CD 0.670 0.670 0.0
(END)
