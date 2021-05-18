U.S. will send additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines overseas: White House
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The United States will send an additional 20 million doses of U.S.-approved COVID-19 vaccines overseas to help countries battle the novel coronavirus, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday.
The additional doses will put to 80 million the United States will provide to other countries by the end of June.
President Joe Biden was set to make the announcement later in the day, according to Psaki.
"He (Biden) will also be announcing that the United States will send 20 million doses authorized for use in the United States to help countries battling the pandemic by the end of June," she said in a press briefing.
The U.S. earlier committed to providing 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries, pending on the outcome of a still ongoing safety evaluation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"So we are waiting for, of course, AstraZeneca, as you know, to go through the approval process of the FDA, but this will put 80 million doses out into the world by the end of June," said Psaki.
The spokeswoman reiterated the additional 20 million doses will be other vaccines than AstraZeneca that have already been approved for use in the United States. The U.S. has so far approved three COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
The U.S. move comes amid South Korea's request for the U.S. to provide such vaccines under a swap arrangement that will allow the U.S. to be paid back in full in vaccines.
Seoul is currently facing a temporary shortage of vaccines with most of its purchased shipments scheduled to start arriving later in the year.
The State Department earlier refused to provide details of what it called its "private" and "diplomatic" discussions with South Korea when asked by Yonhap if the United States was considering agreeing to such an arrangement with its Asian ally.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to visit Washington this week for his in-person summit with Biden on Friday.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
