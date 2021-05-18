(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 18)

There are concerns that their challenge might end up being a storm in a teacup unless they put forward concrete visions beyond mere slogans for generational change. They need to suggest a coherent set of measures to shore up people's livelihoods, reinvigorate the economy and ease the fallout from the prolonged pandemic crisis.

Certainly experience is not what matters most. But younger challengers for the leadership are required to convince party members and the public that they have the ability to lead the party to a win in the next presidential election slated for March.