(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 18)
Nuclear policy shift
It is necessary to develop small modular reactors
Ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil has called on the Moon Jae-in administration to reconsider its nuclear phase-out policy. During a meeting with President Moon, Friday, Song emphasized the need to develop small modular reactors (SMRs) so that the country can lead the global nuclear power market. This development will also help Korea achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, according to Song.
"The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has been focusing on the SMR sector so as to push toward carbon neutrality. Korea and the United States should boost their strategic cooperation in the SMR field and other nuclear sectors," Song said. We hope that his call leads to a shift in the Moon government's nuclear energy policy.
Moon should listen and react positively to what Song is saying, as the new DPK leader is also reflecting the public's concerns about the government's push for a nuclear phase-out. The chairman's call for a policy change came after he became head of the governing party in the wake of its crushing defeat in the April 7 mayoral by-elections. A large number of voters have turned their back on the DPK due to the Moon government's policy failures, including the ill-conceived one of reducing nuclear power generation.
An SMR is a small-sized reactor that can produce 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity, integrating major equipment like a steam generator and coolant pump into a containment unit. About 1/150th the size of a conventional nuclear reactor, it is easy to install, with one third of the construction costs. It helps maintain a nuclear reactor ecosystem, enhance relevant technology and create decent jobs.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) foresees some 1,000 SMRs being built around the world by 2050. The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) is pushing for the development of SMRs, with the goal of exporting them starting in 2030. The U.S., Russia and China have embarked on developing some 70 kinds of SMRs, amid bright prospects in future markets.
Major economies have been rushing to meet the requirements of efficiency and eco-friendliness. These requirements result from the fact that the incoming Fourth Industrial Revolution is comprised of many high electricity-consuming industries as well as carbon reduction, which has emerged as a significant global agenda item.
Korea has already developed its own SMR with the brand name "SMART," acquiring a patent for the first time in the world. Yet, it has failed to advance and commercialize the technology, due to the government's nuclear phase-out policy. While declaring 2050 as the target year for carbon neutrality, the Moon administration has been concentrating on promoting renewable energy.
For instance, it plans to construct an 8.2 gigawatt (GW) windmill off Sinan, South Jeolla Province, by investing 48 trillion won ($40 billion). Yet, there are growing concerns that renewable energy sources are heavily dependent on weather conditions, with wind power generation efficiency equivalent to 24 percent of that of nuclear energy. The Moon administration should reconsider its nuclear energy policy and accept Rep. Song's recommendation.
(END)
