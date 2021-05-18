Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

May 18, 2021

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/14 Sunny 0

Incheon 21/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 24/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/15 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 25/15 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 27/11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/14 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 24/14 Cloudy 10

Jeju 22/15 Cloudy 0

Daegu 23/14 Rain 20

Busan 20/16 Rain 30

