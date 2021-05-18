Clubhouse to launch Android version in S. Korea
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Audio-based social networking service Clubhouse will launch on Google's Android operating system in South Korea this week, its U.S.-based developer Alpha Exploration Co. said Tuesday, in a move to expand its growing user base.
While the app had previously been available only on iPhones, the company said it will upload a beta version of the app available for download on Google Play in South Korea on Wednesday.
The audio social media app, in which users enter rooms to chat with one another by voice, was one of the most downloaded iPhone apps in South Korea earlier this year, with celebrities and politicians alike using the platform to communicate with fans and supporters.
The move is expected to boost Clubhouse's presence in the country, dominated by Android smartphones.
In the final quarter of last year, Apple Inc.'s share of the local smartphone market reached 31 percent, compared with a 58 percent stake held by Samsung Electronics Co., which makes Android phones, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.
The latest release is part of a broader global launch for the Android version of the app. Clubhouse became available on Android in the United States earlier this month.
The audio social media app, launched in March last year, had 10 million weekly active users globally as of February.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
With pregnant wife, role model looking on, Lee Kyoung-hoon delivers memorable PGA win
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day as cluster infections continue
-
Crane driver dies after overhead crane falls at cement factory
-
Immigration office's rejection of refugee status application ruled unlawful