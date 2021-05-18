Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) New cases back under 600, potential upsurge still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell below 600 on Tuesday on fewer tests over the weekend, but health authorities remained alert over a potential hike amid continued cluster inflections and spreading variant cases.
The country reported 528 more COVID-19 cases, including 506 local infections, raising the total caseload to 132,818, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(2nd LD) Biden unveils plans to send 20 million doses of U.S. approved COVID vaccine overseas
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled plans to provide 20 million doses of domestically approved COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of next month, reiterating his pledge to turn his country into an "arsenal" of vaccines for the entire world.
It is the first time that the U.S. has agreed to send coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the U.S. to other countries. So far, the FDA has approved COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson for use in the United States.
Moon recalls 1980 Gwangju uprising, hopes for breakthrough in Myanmar
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in commemorated the anniversary of a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju on Tuesday with a call for finding the truth behind the bloody crackdown by soldiers and recovery of victims' honor.
Thanks to "courageous" testimonies by some of those involved, "We are coming close to the truth of Gwangju," Moon wrote on his Facebook and Twitter accounts in commemoration of the May 18 Democratization Movement.
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS is set to appear as the first performer on a summer concert series hosted by the popular American TV show "Good Morning America."
The seven-piece act is among a lineup of more than 20 musicians who will be performing at this year's series that will run through August. BTS will perform on May 28.
Seoul stocks extend gains on institutional buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, driven by institutional buying, as investors pinned hopes on a global economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 35.3 points, or 1.13 percent, to 3,169.82 points as of 11:20 a.m.
N.K. propaganda website calls 1980 pro-democracy movement 'historic event' in anti-fascism movement
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday described a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in South Korea as a "historic event" in the anti-fascism movement, highlighting people's fearless fight in the face of a bloody crackdown.
On Tuesday, South Korea marks the 41st anniversary of the May 18 uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju quelled ruthlessly by the military junta led by then Gen. Chun Doo-hwan. The crackdown left more than 200 people killed and 1,800 others wounded.
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
SEOUL -- Hybe Edu, an affiliate of K-pop powerhouse Hybe, plans to develop learning material for Korean classes at overseas elementary and middle schools, the company said Tuesday.
The company said it recently signed a business partnership with the International Korean Education Foundation to develop support material for Korean language classes at overseas schools.
