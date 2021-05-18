Pro-unification group calls for suspension of S. Korea-U.S. military drills
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- A pro-unification organization in South Korea called Tuesday for Seoul and Washington to suspend planned summertime joint military drills in order to induce North Korea to return to the negotiating table over its nuclear weapons.
The North Korean Committee for the June 15 Joint Declaration made the request ahead of a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden slated for later this week in Washington.
"The suspension of joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. is the best method to show they have no intention of hostility toward North Korea," the group said. "The suspension should be officially declared."
South Korea and the United States have said their joint military drills are defensive in nature, but the North has long demanded an end to such exercises, denouncing them as a rehearsal for invasion. They are expected to hold their summertime drills in August.
Nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled since the no-deal summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and then U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019.
The Biden administration earlier said it has completed a monthslong policy review on North Korea, saying it will seek a "calibrated, practical" approach to the denuclearization of the North.
