DOOSAN 71,800 UP 2,300

Yuhan 64,400 UP 500

HITEJINRO 36,250 DN 50

DL 84,800 UP 1,800

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 119,000 UP 4,000

ShinhanGroup 41,300 UP 250

CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 2,000

Youngpoong 721,000 UP 21,000

SK hynix 121,000 UP 3,500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,350 UP 350

KIA CORP. 83,000 UP 1,400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 49,350 UP 3,800

HyundaiEng&Const 53,800 UP 1,200

ORION Holdings 17,800 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 211,000 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,400 UP 100

Kogas 31,800 UP 300

Hanwha 30,650 UP 350

DB HiTek 52,500 UP 400

CJ 109,500 UP 1,500

Daesang 29,750 UP 250

JWPHARMA 28,900 UP 150

SKNetworks 5,630 UP 60

LGInt 34,950 UP 600

DongkukStlMill 25,250 UP 1,850

Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 UP 100

NEXENTIRE 8,150 DN 250

CHONGKUNDANG 131,500 UP 2,500

KCC 335,000 UP 4,000

SKBP 113,000 UP 2,000

AmoreG 76,100 UP 900

HyundaiMtr 231,000 UP 4,000

BukwangPharm 20,800 UP 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 66,300 UP 200

Daewoong 36,200 UP 2,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,270 UP 110

SamyangFood 87,900 DN 6,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,550 UP 1,050

CJ CheilJedang 458,500 UP 1,000

TaekwangInd 1,198,000 DN 9,000

(MORE)