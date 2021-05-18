KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 71,800 UP 2,300
Yuhan 64,400 UP 500
HITEJINRO 36,250 DN 50
DL 84,800 UP 1,800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 119,000 UP 4,000
ShinhanGroup 41,300 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 721,000 UP 21,000
SK hynix 121,000 UP 3,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,350 UP 350
KIA CORP. 83,000 UP 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 49,350 UP 3,800
HyundaiEng&Const 53,800 UP 1,200
ORION Holdings 17,800 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 211,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,400 UP 100
Kogas 31,800 UP 300
Hanwha 30,650 UP 350
DB HiTek 52,500 UP 400
CJ 109,500 UP 1,500
Daesang 29,750 UP 250
JWPHARMA 28,900 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,630 UP 60
LGInt 34,950 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 25,250 UP 1,850
Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 8,150 DN 250
CHONGKUNDANG 131,500 UP 2,500
KCC 335,000 UP 4,000
SKBP 113,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 76,100 UP 900
HyundaiMtr 231,000 UP 4,000
BukwangPharm 20,800 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,300 UP 200
Daewoong 36,200 UP 2,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,270 UP 110
SamyangFood 87,900 DN 6,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,550 UP 1,050
CJ CheilJedang 458,500 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,198,000 DN 9,000
