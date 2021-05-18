KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 7,670 UP 80
KAL 30,000 DN 500
LG Corp. 126,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 22,350 UP 200
L&L 13,900 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 57,500 UP 2,600
Shinsegae 311,500 DN 7,000
Nongshim 292,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 91,200 UP 4,900
Hyosung 101,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE 37,700 UP 100
Binggrae 61,600 DN 700
GCH Corp 38,800 UP 700
LotteChilsung 161,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,000 DN 250
POSCO 385,500 UP 18,500
SPC SAMLIP 88,700 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 180,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,250 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,750 DN 40
DB INSURANCE 51,800 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 79,600 0
NHIS 13,400 UP 400
SK Discovery 53,900 UP 800
LS 73,800 UP 2,800
GC Corp 376,000 UP 9,500
GS E&C 44,200 UP 1,400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,100 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 631,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 275,000 UP 10,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,250 UP 280
SKC 129,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 37,400 UP 450
Ottogi 553,000 UP 8,000
IlyangPharm 39,350 UP 1,200
F&F 180,000 0
NamsunAlum 3,705 DN 5
MERITZ SECU 4,345 UP 140
