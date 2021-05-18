KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 93,900 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 72,200 UP 5,100
SamsungElecMech 165,000 UP 500
Hanssem 108,000 UP 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,450 0
KSOE 154,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,250 DN 400
OCI 125,000 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,100 UP 300
KorZinc 477,500 UP 22,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,970 UP 30
SYC 63,500 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 93,900 UP 2,900
IS DONGSEO 63,700 UP 300
S-Oil 99,900 UP 2,300
LG Innotek 193,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 284,500 UP 8,500
HMM 42,850 0
HYUNDAI WIA 78,700 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 233,000 UP 5,500
Mobis 278,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,050 UP 1,650
HDC HOLDINGS 14,050 UP 150
S-1 80,200 UP 300
ZINUS 94,500 DN 2,800
Hanchem 235,000 UP 500
DWS 44,300 UP 1,650
KEPCO 23,950 UP 350
SamsungSecu 45,500 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 21,600 UP 1,050
SKTelecom 306,500 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 62,900 UP 1,800
HyundaiElev 51,900 UP 1,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,000 DN 50
Hanon Systems 16,550 UP 550
SK 269,500 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 69,200 UP 1,900
Handsome 46,750 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 15,550 DN 100
COWAY 81,200 UP 3,700
(MORE)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
S. Korea's tidal flats deferred in world heritage preliminary review
-
With pregnant wife, role model looking on, Lee Kyoung-hoon delivers memorable PGA win
-
Immigration office's rejection of refugee status application ruled unlawful
-
Moon says COVID-19 vaccine issue to be addressed in his upcoming U.S. visit
-
Samsung's U.S. chip plant investment may be in offing: sources
-
(LEAD) USFK offers to provide COVID-19 vaccines to S. Korea: sources