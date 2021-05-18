LOTTE SHOPPING 115,500 DN 1,500

IBK 11,000 UP 200

DONGSUH 30,150 0

SamsungEng 19,550 UP 800

SAMSUNG C&T 139,500 DN 500

PanOcean 6,910 UP 90

SAMSUNG CARD 33,050 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 23,600 UP 750

KT 32,300 UP 1,050

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL228000 DN5000

LOTTE TOUR 20,050 UP 650

LG Uplus 15,000 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 86,100 UP 700

KT&G 82,800 UP 100

DHICO 12,600 UP 100

Doosanfc 39,600 UP 700

LG Display 23,150 UP 950

Kangwonland 26,300 UP 50

NAVER 349,500 UP 5,500

Kakao 113,000 UP 2,500

NCsoft 823,000 UP 8,000

KIWOOM 126,000 UP 2,000

DSME 36,600 DN 150

DSINFRA 10,350 0

DWEC 7,770 UP 420

DongwonF&B 231,000 UP 2,500

KEPCO KPS 40,150 UP 1,550

LGH&H 1,518,000 0

LGCHEM 881,000 UP 21,000

KEPCO E&C 46,100 UP 4,150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,500 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 UP 650

LGELECTRONICS 150,000 UP 2,500

Celltrion 272,000 UP 2,500

Huchems 21,850 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 UP 11,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 92,300 UP 1,400

KIH 105,500 UP 2,500

LOTTE Himart 40,400 UP 200

GS 49,100 UP 1,450

(MORE)