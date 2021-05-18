KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,500 DN 1,500
IBK 11,000 UP 200
DONGSUH 30,150 0
SamsungEng 19,550 UP 800
SAMSUNG C&T 139,500 DN 500
PanOcean 6,910 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 33,050 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 23,600 UP 750
KT 32,300 UP 1,050
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL228000 DN5000
LOTTE TOUR 20,050 UP 650
LG Uplus 15,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 86,100 UP 700
KT&G 82,800 UP 100
DHICO 12,600 UP 100
Doosanfc 39,600 UP 700
LG Display 23,150 UP 950
Kangwonland 26,300 UP 50
NAVER 349,500 UP 5,500
Kakao 113,000 UP 2,500
NCsoft 823,000 UP 8,000
KIWOOM 126,000 UP 2,000
DSME 36,600 DN 150
DSINFRA 10,350 0
DWEC 7,770 UP 420
DongwonF&B 231,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 40,150 UP 1,550
LGH&H 1,518,000 0
LGCHEM 881,000 UP 21,000
KEPCO E&C 46,100 UP 4,150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 150,000 UP 2,500
Celltrion 272,000 UP 2,500
Huchems 21,850 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 UP 11,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 92,300 UP 1,400
KIH 105,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE Himart 40,400 UP 200
GS 49,100 UP 1,450
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
S. Korea's tidal flats deferred in world heritage preliminary review
With pregnant wife, role model looking on, Lee Kyoung-hoon delivers memorable PGA win
Immigration office's rejection of refugee status application ruled unlawful
Moon says COVID-19 vaccine issue to be addressed in his upcoming U.S. visit
Samsung's U.S. chip plant investment may be in offing: sources
(LEAD) USFK offers to provide COVID-19 vaccines to S. Korea: sources