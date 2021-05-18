Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 May 18, 2021

CJ CGV 29,050 UP 100
LIG Nex1 40,850 UP 1,500
Fila Holdings 55,700 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,200 UP 800
HANWHA LIFE 3,855 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 294,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 9,990 UP 90
SK Innovation 278,000 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 43,400 UP 750
KBFinancialGroup 58,800 UP 900
Hansae 25,350 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 101,500 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 49,000 UP 1,900
CSWIND 69,500 UP 100
GKL 17,650 UP 250
KOLON IND 59,700 UP 1,500
HanmiPharm 353,500 UP 13,500
BNK Financial Group 8,080 UP 30
emart 155,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY496 50 UP1800
KOLMAR KOREA 57,800 UP 200
HANJINKAL 65,700 DN 300
DoubleUGames 67,000 UP 2,300
CUCKOO 139,000 UP 4,000
COSMAX 122,500 DN 500
MANDO 67,300 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 894,000 UP 20,000
INNOCEAN 59,000 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 50,000 UP 2,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,200 DN 150
Netmarble 134,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S75700 UP1100
ORION 119,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,950 UP 250
BGF Retail 182,000 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 256,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 28,600 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 UP 200
HYBE 260,500 UP 12,000
