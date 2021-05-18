S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 18, 2021
All News 16:30 May 18, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.599 0.600 -0.1
2-year TB 0.903 0.915 -1.2
3-year TB 1.099 1.107 -0.8
10-year TB 2.118 2.117 +0.1
2-year MSB 0.910 0.915 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.865 1.872 -0.7
91-day CD 0.670 0.670 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
Most Saved
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
S. Korea's tidal flats deferred in world heritage preliminary review
-
With pregnant wife, role model looking on, Lee Kyoung-hoon delivers memorable PGA win
-
Immigration office's rejection of refugee status application ruled unlawful
-
Moon says COVID-19 vaccine issue to be addressed in his upcoming U.S. visit
-
(LEAD) USFK offers to provide COVID-19 vaccines to S. Korea: sources
-
Samsung's U.S. chip plant investment may be in offing: sources