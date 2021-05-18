Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon set for 5-day trip to U.S. for summit with Biden
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will make a five-day trip to the United States this week for his first face-to-face summit talks with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
Their summit will be held at the White House on Friday afternoon (local time) followed by a joint press conference, according to Chung Man-ho, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication.
S. Korea to join U.S., Japan for Red Flag Alaska air drills next month
SEOUL -- South Korea will take part in an annual U.S.-led multinational air force exercise for the first time in three years next month, joining Japan and other countries in the maneuvers designed to improve interoperability, the Air Force said Tuesday.
The Air Force plans to send F-15K fighter jets, cargo planes and dozens of troops to the Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 exercise set to take place in Alaska from June 10-25 involving around 1,500 service members and 100 aircraft.
S. Korea's COVID-19 variant cases top 1,000, set to further rise
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed 247 more cases of major variants of the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload to over 1,000, amid concerns that the country's fight against the pandemic may be stressed by more transmissible strains of the virus.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said of the newly identified variant cases from May 9 to 15, 195 were local infections, while 52 were imported cases, bringing the total variant cases the country has confirmed since October last year to 1,113.
38 S. Koreans flown from India test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- A total of 38 South Koreans who arrived from India this month on special flights tested positive for the new coronavirus, health authorities said Tuesday.
Of 1,039 Koreans brought home from the pandemic-ravaged country, 3.2 percent were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) CIO raids Seoul education office over superintendent's favoritism allegations
SEOUL -- The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) raided the Seoul education office Tuesday over allegations that its chief provided favors to certain candidates in a hiring process.
Investigators searched the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education building, including the superintendent's office, in central Seoul since around 9:30 a.m., according to the education office.
Employment rate of N.K. defectors drops 3.8 pct points last year amid pandemic: ministry
SEOUL -- The employment rate of North Korean defectors in South Korea fell 3.8 percentage points last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry released the latest data in a new master plan on settlement support for North Korea defectors for 2021-2023 and the implementation plan for this year.
SK Innovation to form battery material JV with Chinese firms
SEOUL -- SK Innovation Co., a South Korean refinery-to-battery maker, has agreed to form a joint venture with Chinese companies to produce cathode, a key material for electric vehicle batteries, in China, industry officials said Tuesday.
Chinese battery maker EVE Energy's board of directors has approved the joint venture with SK Innovation and Chinese battery material producer BTR to build a cathode manufacturing factory in China, according to local reports.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on tech and chip gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Tuesday, rebounding from a decline the previous session, on bargain hunting for tech and semiconductor shares. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 38.53 points, or 1.23 percent, to 3,173.05.
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
S. Korea's tidal flats deferred in world heritage preliminary review
With pregnant wife, role model looking on, Lee Kyoung-hoon delivers memorable PGA win
Immigration office's rejection of refugee status application ruled unlawful
(LEAD) USFK offers to provide COVID-19 vaccines to S. Korea: sources
Moon says COVID-19 vaccine issue to be addressed in his upcoming U.S. visit
Samsung's U.S. chip plant investment may be in offing: sources