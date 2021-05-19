Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 19, 2021

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/14 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/12 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/14 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/13 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 30/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/13 Sunny 10

Gwangju 28/15 Cloudy 20

Jeju 24/16 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/15 Sunny 10

Busan 24/17 Sunny 10

(END)

