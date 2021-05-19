Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 19, 2021
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/14 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/12 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/14 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/13 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 29/12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 30/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/13 Sunny 10
Gwangju 28/15 Cloudy 20
Jeju 24/16 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/15 Sunny 10
Busan 24/17 Sunny 10
(END)
