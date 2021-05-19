Korean-language dailies

-- No. of 'Indian variant' virus cases reaches over 80 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon to leave for U.S., focus on vaccine procurement (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party sharply divided over real estate policy direction (Seoul Shinmun)

-- CIO raids Seoul education office over allegations of unfair special hirings (Donga Ilbo)

-- Prospects of S. Korea-U.S. vaccine swap arrangement brightened (Segye Times)

-- Q1 operating profit of top 100 companies surges on-year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biden pledges to share vaccines, Seoul says S. Korea a priority recipient partner (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Seoul seeking for U.S. to recognize uniqueness of inter-Korean relations (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea to seek vaccine alliance with U.S. (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon to depart for U.S., hold first summit with Biden (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon to travel to U.S. for talks on vaccine, N.K. nukes (Korea Economic Daily)

