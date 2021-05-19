Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- No. of 'Indian variant' virus cases reaches over 80 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon to leave for U.S., focus on vaccine procurement (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party sharply divided over real estate policy direction (Seoul Shinmun)
-- CIO raids Seoul education office over allegations of unfair special hirings (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prospects of S. Korea-U.S. vaccine swap arrangement brightened (Segye Times)
-- Q1 operating profit of top 100 companies surges on-year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden pledges to share vaccines, Seoul says S. Korea a priority recipient partner (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul seeking for U.S. to recognize uniqueness of inter-Korean relations (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to seek vaccine alliance with U.S. (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon to depart for U.S., hold first summit with Biden (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon to travel to U.S. for talks on vaccine, N.K. nukes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea's hopes high for more vaccines from Joe Biden (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Vaccine alliance eyed in anticipation of patent waiver (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. COVID vaccine provision to Korea becomes more feasible (Korea Times)
