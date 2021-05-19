Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea slams Japan for seeking to revise pacifist constitution

All News 20:52 May 19, 2021

SEOU, May 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea condemned Japan on Wednesday for pushing to revise its pacifist constitution, calling the move a "declaration of war against humankind."

The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made the criticism as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga mentioned the need to discuss the possible revision of its war-renouncing constitution earlier this month to officially recognize its self-defense forces by the law.

"Japan has made desperate efforts to turn itself, which renounced war, into a war-capable country, remaining unchanged in its wild ambition for launching reinvasion to avenge the past defeat," KCNA said in a commentary.

Calling the move "a frontal challenge to global peace and an open declaration of war against humankind," the North said it will "bring irreversible disasters to the world."

This AFP photo shows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaking at a press conference in Tokyo on May 7, 2021, after the government announced an extension of a coronavirus state of emergency. (Yonhap)

