Ulsan beat Jeonbuk to climb to top of K League
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 4-2 on Wednesday to move into first place in the K League 1, delivering a statement victory in enemy territory.
With Ulsan trailing 2-1, Lukas Hinterseer netted an equalizer in the 35th minute, before Dave Bulthuis and Lee Dong-jun joined the party for the visiting Ulsan at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul.
Han Kyo-won scored both goals for Jeonbuk, who have dropped back-to-back matches for the first time this year and are now winless in five matches.
Ulsan moved to 30 points after 16 matches with the victory, one ahead of Jeonbuk. Because of coronavirus-related postponements, Jeonbuk have one match in hand on Ulsan.
Jeonbuk have had Ulsan's number in recent years, and edged them out for league titles in each of the past two years.
This was only Ulsan's first win over Jeonbuk since May 2019. Their first match of this season, on April 21, ended in a scoreless draw.
Head coaches for both clubs, Hong Myung-bo for Ulsan and Kim Sang-sik for Jeonbuk, promised on Monday that there'd be more fireworks this time. And the players made their bench bosses look good with an entertaining goal fest.
Kim Min-jun fired the opening salvo for Ulsan just eight minutes into the match. Then Han, who came off the bench in the 17th minute for Jeonbuk, scored two quick goals to put Jeonbuk ahead: first in the 24th minute and then another one two minutes later.
Hinterseer then pulled Ulsan even by volleying home a corner kick by Yoon Bitgaram.
Bulthuis gave Ulsan the lead with his 56th-minute header, set up by Yoon's free kick. Lee Dong-jun, who replaced Hinterseer in the 73rd minute as Ulsan looked to add more speed up front, scored the insurance marker just two minutes after entering the match.
Also on Wednesday, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Daegu FC played to a 1-1 draw. Daegu's league-best winning streak ended at six matches, but they eked out a point thanks to Hong Jeong-un's 90th-minute equalizer.
Suwon remained in third place with 27 points, one better than Daegu.
