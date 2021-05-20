Korean-language dailies

-- Moon, Biden to discuss U.S. support for S. Korea's fight against COVID-19: Campbell (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Bitcoin drops to US$30,000 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Barrier between traditional, emerging financial companies blurs in age of 'co-opetition' (Donga llbo)

-- SMEs ministry to benefit from special housing supply in Sejong (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Populism prevails within ruling party, talks of change disappear (Segye Times)

-- 10 years of redevelopment regulations polarize residents (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cryptocurrency market plunges amid China's crackdown (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon expects no difficulty in talks with Biden (Hankyoreh)

-- Employee at land ministry involved in land speculation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Bitcoin crashes by 25 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Naver to join battle for eBay Korea's acquisition (Korea Economic Daily)

