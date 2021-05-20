Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

May 20, 2021

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/17 Sunny 80

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 80

Suwon 23/16 Sunny 80

Cheongju 22/18 Rain 80

Daejeon 20/17 Rain 80

Chuncheon 25/14 Sunny 80

Gangneung 23/17 Sunny 80

Jeonju 21/17 Rain 80

Gwangju 19/18 Rain 80

Jeju 23/17 Rain 30

Daegu 19/17 Rain 80

Busan 19/17 Rain 80
