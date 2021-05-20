Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 May 20, 2021
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/17 Sunny 80
Incheon 24/17 Sunny 80
Suwon 23/16 Sunny 80
Cheongju 22/18 Rain 80
Daejeon 20/17 Rain 80
Chuncheon 25/14 Sunny 80
Gangneung 23/17 Sunny 80
Jeonju 21/17 Rain 80
Gwangju 19/18 Rain 80
Jeju 23/17 Rain 30
Daegu 19/17 Rain 80
Busan 19/17 Rain 80
(END)
