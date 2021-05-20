32 conglomerates under tight scrutiny due to heavy debts
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Thursday it has placed 32 highly indebted conglomerates under closer watch for debt reductions in order to prevent defaults.
According to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), the conglomerates that owe more than 1.91 trillion won (US$1.68 billion) to local banks have been designated heavy corporate debtors this year. This compares with 28 such business groups last year.
Shipping firm HMM and builder HDC were among the firms that were newly included on the list, the FSS said.
The outstanding amount of the 32 business groups' combined loans totaled 255.9 trillion won as of the end of 2020, the FSS said.
"The principal creditor banks are going to evaluate the financial stability of the selected 32 groups and, according to the results, will sign a restructuring and turnaround agreement with financially vulnerable groups," the FSS said in a statement.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
(LEAD) U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
-
(LEAD) Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea
-
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
-
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia
-
Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea