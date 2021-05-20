The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 May 20, 2021
SEOUL, May. 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.62 0.62
3-M 0.65 0.65
6-M 0.70 0.70
12-M 0.80 0.81
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
Most Saved
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
(LEAD) U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
-
(LEAD) Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea
-
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
-
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia
-
Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea