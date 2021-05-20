Defense minister convenes meeting over soldiers' meal quality
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook convened a meeting of top military commanders Thursday to discuss troops' living conditions, his office said, amid continued complaints over poor meal quality, especially for those under coronavirus quarantine.
Earlier this month, the defense ministry unveiled a set of measures to improve service members' living conditions, including a plan to raise the average daily meal cost, following a series of complaints over the quality of meals.
Yet questions were raised over whether such measures have properly taken place as soldiers continued to send photos of their poor meals to a Facebook account that serves as an anonymous bulletin board for service members.
"It will be a meeting to review the military's COVID-19 response and the specific progress made in efforts to improve the living conditions of troops in quarantine," ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said during a regular press briefing.
The top officials will also inspect whether any additional measures could be implemented to further improve the soldiers' living conditions, Boo said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
(LEAD) U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
-
(LEAD) Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea
-
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
-
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia
-
Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea