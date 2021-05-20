Rangers' Yang Hyeon-jong looks on bright side after 1st MLB loss
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- He pitched a solid game, but his counterpart just pitched better.
Texas Rangers' South Korean left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong suffered his first major league loss against the New York Yankees in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday (local time), despite holding the dangerous, right-handed heavy lineup to two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Yang and the Rangers got on the wrong side of history, as New York starter Corey Kluber tossed a no-hitter at Globe Life Field. It was the Yankees' first no-hitter this century and their first on the road since 1923.
Yang induced three double play balls while setting new season highs with 5 1/3 innings and 74 pitches. It was Yang's second start of the season, with three other outings having come in relief.
"I liked how I was able to eat up a few innings, but I gave up too many walks," Yang said in his postgame Zoom session. "There are a few things that I need to work on and learn."
Yang issued a leadoff walk in the first, fifth and sixth innings. His luck ran out in the sixth inning, when Tyler Wade followed a walk to Kyle Higashioka with an RBI triple. A sacrifice fly by DJ LeMahieu doubled the Yankees' lead, and Yang handed things over to the bullpen after walking Luke Voit.
"I wasn't getting tired in the sixth inning, but I just left a lot of pitches in the middle of the zone," Yang said. "Up until the fifth inning, I trusted my catcher Jose Trevino and was having fun on the mound. But starting in the sixth, I tried too hard not to give up runs and that affected my balance."
Yang, who got the Yankees to hit into eight groundouts, was particularly effusive about his batterymate.
"I talked to Trevino quite a bit before the game, and I just pitched the way he wanted me to," Yang said. "I threw breaking balls at counts when hitters would have been sitting on fastballs, and that's how I was able to generate those groundouts. Trevino is really a fine catcher."
For the second time this season as a big league rookie, Yang was making a spot start in place of Kohei Arihara, currently on the injured list with finger problems. Yang's status for the immediate future remains up in the air.
"Obviously, it'd be great to stay in the rotation," Yang said. "But my job is to help the team any way I can. Regardless of my role, I'll do the best I can."
