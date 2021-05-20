Rangers' Yang Hyeon-jong looks on bright side after 1st MLB loss

Texas Rangers' South Korean left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong suffered his first major league loss against the New York Yankees in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday (local time), despite holding the dangerous, right-handed heavy lineup to two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Yang and the Rangers got on the wrong side of history, as New York starter Corey Kluber tossed a no-hitter at Globe Life Field. It was the Yankees' first no-hitter this century and their first on the road since 1923.

