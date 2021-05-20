Yonhap News Summary
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday in his first official activity of a five-day trip to the United States, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
He arrived in Washington D.C. on Wednesday afternoon for summit talks with President Joe Biden on such issues as North Korea, COVID-19 vaccines and bilateral economic cooperation.
-----------------
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose above 600 for the second day Thursday amid continued cluster inflections and spreading variant cases.
The country reported 646 more COVID-19 cases, including 619 local infections, raising the total caseload to 134,117, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
SK Innovation, Ford to announce EV battery joint venture in U.S.: sources
SEOUL -- South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co. and American automaker Ford Motor Co. are set to announce a battery joint venture in the United States to ensure a stable supply of batteries for electric vehicles, industry sources said Thursday.
The two companies plan to announce a memorandum of understanding on the joint venture later in the day, as South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington this week to discuss bilateral issues, including EV industry cooperation, sources familiar with the matter said.
-----------------
(News Focus) Korean firms set to make splash with massive US investment plans in line with bilateral summit
SEOUL -- The United States is the world's leading technology and innovation hub, but it is not a leader in the high-tech supply chain, mostly relying on Asian countries for essential items, such as semiconductors and batteries for electric vehicles.
In the face of growing challenges from China, U.S. President Joe Biden wants to revitalize the domestic manufacturing capacity amid the global chip crisis and a looming shortage of batteries, and he is expected to welcome a series of announcements of massive investment plans by Korean companies ahead of and after his summit talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.
-----------------
Defense minister convenes meeting over soldiers' meal quality
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook convened a meeting of top military commanders Thursday to discuss troops' living conditions, his office said, amid continued complaints over poor meal quality, especially for those under coronavirus quarantine.
Earlier this month, the defense ministry unveiled a set of measures to improve service members' living conditions, including a plan to raise the average daily meal cost, following a series of complaints over the quality of meals.
-----------------
Older people more likely to have lost income due to COVID-19: survey
SEOUL -- Older people were more likely to have suffered a decrease in income due to the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed Thursday.
In the survey conducted on 16,244 workers in 537 professions from August to November, 35.8 percent said they earned less in 2020 due to the economic fallout from the pandemic, according to the Korea Employment Information Service (KEIS).
-----------------
Gov't vows active communication with residents near THAAD base
SEOUL -- The defense ministry said Thursday it will communicate more actively with residents around the U.S. THAAD missile defense base as clashes continue to happen every time supplies are brought onto the base.
Residents in the central county of Seongju have long opposed the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) base in their town where the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is deployed, and they have clashed with police when the ministry brought construction equipment and other items for troops onto the base.
-----------------
(LEAD) K-pop act GFriend bids farewell to fans after 6 years
SEOUL -- Gfriend, known for its powerful performances and formerly school girl concept, bid farewell to fans after its longtime agency announced the termination of its contract.
Source Music, which had represented the six-piece group since its debut in 2015, on Tuesday announced their contract will end Saturday.
