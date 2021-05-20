Hyundai, Kia's April sales more than quadruple in Europe on lower base effect, EV sales
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. -- South Korea's top two automakers -- reported an over fourfold jump in auto sales in Europe last month compared with a year earlier thanks to a lower base effect and robust demand for eco-friendly models, industry data showed Thursday.
The corporate duo of South Korean automotive group Hyundai Motor Group sold a combined 78,495 units in Europe in April, up 317.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (EAMA).
The sales growth outperformed the overall European vehicle market's 255.9 percent jump over the cited period thanks to a recovery from the pandemic-led slump, raising their market share to 7.5 percent from 6.4 percent over the stated period, the EAMA said.
Its flagship unit Hyundai Motor sold 36,087 units and its sister company Kia sold 42,408 units last month, the association said.
Their sales of electric vehicles also soared 285 percent on-year to 8,393 units in April, led by strong demand for eco-friendly models.
