KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 76,400 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 224,500 DN 6,500
SamyangFood 84,900 DN 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,700 DN 850
CJ CheilJedang 444,500 DN 14,000
BukwangPharm 20,400 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,500 UP 200
SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,280 UP 10
KAL 29,800 DN 200
Daewoong 36,900 UP 700
TaekwangInd 1,164,000 DN 34,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 112,500 DN 6,500
ShinhanGroup 41,000 DN 300
DOOSAN 77,700 UP 5,900
DL 84,700 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,800 UP 450
Yuhan 63,400 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 DN 1,500
HITEJINRO 36,450 UP 200
CJ 109,000 DN 500
JWPHARMA 28,450 DN 450
LGInt 33,850 DN 1,100
DongkukStlMill 24,000 DN 1,250
KIA CORP. 80,300 DN 2,700
SK hynix 122,500 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 703,000 DN 18,000
DB HiTek 52,500 0
HyundaiEng&Const 53,200 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 51,500 UP 2,150
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,800 UP 400
Kogas 31,500 DN 300
Hanwha 30,800 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 UP 150
Daesang 28,500 DN 1,250
SKNetworks 5,590 DN 40
ORION Holdings 17,200 DN 600
NEXENTIRE 8,040 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 129,000 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
(LEAD) U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
-
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
-
(LEAD) Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea
-
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia
-
N. Korea slams Japan for seeking to revise pacifist constitution