KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KCC 336,000 UP 1,000
SKBP 113,000 0
KEPCO E&C 52,400 UP 6,300
LG Corp. 126,500 0
Nongshim 285,000 DN 7,500
Shinsegae 311,500 0
SGBC 90,600 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,000 UP 2,500
Hyosung 102,000 UP 500
BoryungPharm 22,650 UP 300
L&L 13,950 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,000 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,300 DN 3,200
LOTTE 36,800 DN 900
Binggrae 60,800 DN 800
GCH Corp 37,700 DN 1,100
LotteChilsung 158,000 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 50,800 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 79,500 DN 100
NHIS 13,500 UP 100
SK Discovery 52,700 DN 1,200
LS 71,800 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,800 DN 200
GC Corp 371,000 DN 5,000
GS E&C 44,400 UP 200
POSCO 365,000 DN 20,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,950 UP 850
SPC SAMLIP 85,200 DN 3,500
SAMSUNG SDS 181,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,900 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,750 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 636,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 277,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,000 DN 250
SKC 130,500 UP 1,500
GS Retail 37,000 DN 400
Ottogi 555,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 38,500 DN 850
KSOE 146,000 DN 8,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,850 UP 1,600
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
(LEAD) U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
(LEAD) Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia
N. Korea slams Japan for seeking to revise pacifist constitution