KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 124,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,800 DN 300
KorZinc 468,000 DN 9,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,920 DN 50
SYC 62,200 DN 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 89,300 DN 4,600
F&F 180,000 0
NamsunAlum 3,710 UP 5
MERITZ SECU 4,260 DN 85
HtlShilla 93,300 DN 600
Hanmi Science 71,600 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 166,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 109,000 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,050 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 76,700 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 63,200 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 233,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 288,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 278,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,550 DN 1,500
HDC HOLDINGS 14,000 DN 50
S-Oil 96,600 DN 3,300
S-1 79,800 DN 400
HMM 46,050 UP 3,200
ZINUS 93,400 DN 1,100
Hanchem 238,000 UP 3,000
DWS 43,250 DN 1,050
LG Innotek 190,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO 23,700 DN 250
SamsungSecu 44,500 DN 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 20,300 DN 1,300
SKTelecom 306,000 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 62,100 DN 800
HyundaiElev 51,800 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,100 UP 100
Hanon Systems 16,400 DN 150
SK 270,000 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 65,700 DN 3,500
Handsome 47,600 UP 850
Asiana Airlines 15,500 DN 50
-
