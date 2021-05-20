COWAY 81,700 UP 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 113,000 DN 2,500

IBK 10,800 DN 200

DONGSUH 29,900 DN 250

SamsungEng 19,750 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 139,000 DN 500

PanOcean 6,930 UP 20

SAMSUNG CARD 32,250 DN 800

CheilWorldwide 23,800 UP 200

KT 32,100 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL222000 DN6000

LOTTE TOUR 20,550 UP 500

LG Uplus 14,900 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 84,900 DN 1,200

KT&G 82,800 0

DHICO 13,800 UP 1,200

Doosanfc 40,650 UP 1,050

LG Display 22,400 DN 750

Kangwonland 26,000 DN 300

NAVER 351,000 UP 1,500

Kakao 113,500 UP 500

NCsoft 822,000 DN 1,000

KIWOOM 124,000 DN 2,000

DSME 34,600 DN 2,000

DSINFRA 10,600 UP 250

DWEC 7,720 DN 50

DongwonF&B 226,500 DN 4,500

KEPCO KPS 42,100 UP 1,950

LGH&H 1,517,000 DN 1,000

LGCHEM 903,000 UP 22,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,900 DN 5,600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,700 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 149,500 DN 500

Celltrion 270,000 DN 2,000

Huchems 21,900 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,500 DN 1,800

KIH 102,500 DN 3,000

LOTTE Himart 39,650 DN 750

GS 46,900 DN 2,200

(MORE)