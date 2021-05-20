KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 81,700 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 113,000 DN 2,500
IBK 10,800 DN 200
DONGSUH 29,900 DN 250
SamsungEng 19,750 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 139,000 DN 500
PanOcean 6,930 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 32,250 DN 800
CheilWorldwide 23,800 UP 200
KT 32,100 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL222000 DN6000
LOTTE TOUR 20,550 UP 500
LG Uplus 14,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,900 DN 1,200
KT&G 82,800 0
DHICO 13,800 UP 1,200
Doosanfc 40,650 UP 1,050
LG Display 22,400 DN 750
Kangwonland 26,000 DN 300
NAVER 351,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 113,500 UP 500
NCsoft 822,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 124,000 DN 2,000
DSME 34,600 DN 2,000
DSINFRA 10,600 UP 250
DWEC 7,720 DN 50
DongwonF&B 226,500 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 42,100 UP 1,950
LGH&H 1,517,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 903,000 UP 22,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,900 DN 5,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,700 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 149,500 DN 500
Celltrion 270,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,900 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,500 DN 1,800
KIH 102,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE Himart 39,650 DN 750
GS 46,900 DN 2,200
(MORE)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
(LEAD) U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
-
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
-
(LEAD) Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea
-
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia
-
N. Korea slams Japan for seeking to revise pacifist constitution