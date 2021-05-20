CJ CGV 30,700 UP 1,650

LIG Nex1 39,650 DN 1,200

Fila Holdings 57,000 UP 1,300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,100 DN 1,100

HANWHA LIFE 3,910 UP 55

AMOREPACIFIC 290,000 DN 4,000

FOOSUNG 10,000 UP 10

SK Innovation 278,000 0

POONGSAN 41,550 DN 1,850

KBFinancialGroup 58,000 DN 800

Hansae 25,500 UP 150

LG HAUSYS 100,000 DN 1,500

Youngone Corp 49,150 UP 150

CSWIND 71,900 UP 2,400

GKL 17,800 UP 150

KOLON IND 58,700 DN 1,000

HanmiPharm 352,500 DN 1,000

BNK Financial Group 7,960 DN 120

emart 153,000 DN 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY491 50 DN500

KOLMAR KOREA 57,400 DN 400

HANJINKAL 66,000 UP 300

DoubleUGames 65,500 DN 1,500

CUCKOO 142,500 UP 3,500

COSMAX 119,500 DN 3,000

MANDO 62,400 DN 4,900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 891,000 DN 3,000

INNOCEAN 59,300 UP 300

Doosan Bobcat 48,550 DN 1,450

H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,750 DN 450

Netmarble 136,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S72800 DN2900

ORION 118,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,900 DN 50

BGF Retail 178,000 DN 4,000

SKCHEM 251,000 DN 5,000

HDC-OP 28,300 DN 300

WooriFinancialGroup 11,150 DN 150

HYBE 266,000 UP 5,500

(MORE)