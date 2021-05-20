KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 30,700 UP 1,650
LIG Nex1 39,650 DN 1,200
Fila Holdings 57,000 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,100 DN 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 3,910 UP 55
AMOREPACIFIC 290,000 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 10,000 UP 10
SK Innovation 278,000 0
POONGSAN 41,550 DN 1,850
KBFinancialGroup 58,000 DN 800
Hansae 25,500 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 100,000 DN 1,500
Youngone Corp 49,150 UP 150
CSWIND 71,900 UP 2,400
GKL 17,800 UP 150
KOLON IND 58,700 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 352,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,960 DN 120
emart 153,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY491 50 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 57,400 DN 400
HANJINKAL 66,000 UP 300
DoubleUGames 65,500 DN 1,500
CUCKOO 142,500 UP 3,500
COSMAX 119,500 DN 3,000
MANDO 62,400 DN 4,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 891,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 59,300 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 48,550 DN 1,450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,750 DN 450
Netmarble 136,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S72800 DN2900
ORION 118,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,900 DN 50
BGF Retail 178,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 251,000 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 28,300 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,150 DN 150
HYBE 266,000 UP 5,500
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
(LEAD) U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
(LEAD) Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia
N. Korea slams Japan for seeking to revise pacifist constitution