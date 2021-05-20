S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 20, 2021
All News 16:30 May 20, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.598 0.599 -0.1
2-year TB 0.909 0.903 +0.6
3-year TB 1.103 1.099 +0.4
10-year TB 2.135 2.118 +1.7
2-year MSB 0.919 0.910 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.869 1.865 +0.4
91-day CD 0.660 0.670 -1.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
Most Saved
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
(LEAD) U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
-
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
-
(LEAD) Moon leaves for U.S. to hold summit with Biden on vaccines, N. Korea
-
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia
-
N. Korea slams Japan for seeking to revise pacifist constitution