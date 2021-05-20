Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
Moon's push for engagement with N. Korea could create tension with U.S.: CRS report
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's calls for aggressive engagement with North Korea could create tension with the United States, a recent congressional report said.
The Congressional Research Service (CRS) report comes as Moon is in Washington this week for his first in-person summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss North Korea and alliance issues, as well as COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.
AMCHAM joins calls for pardon of imprisoned Samsung heir ahead of summit
SEOUL -- The American business lobby group here has submitted a petition for the pardon of Lee Jae-yong, the imprisoned de facto leader of Samsung Group, to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae ahead of a bilateral summit between South Korea and the United States, its officials said Thursday.
The American Chamber of Commerce in South Korea (AMCHAM) last week sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in asking him to consider pardoning Lee ahead of his visit to Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden slated for Friday (local time).
Unification minister calls for nonpartisan support for ratification of 2018 summit agreement with N.K.
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Thursday for nonpartisan parliamentary support for the ratification of a 2018 inter-Korean summit agreement, saying such cross-border issues should be shielded from "wasteful" political controversies.
Lee made the remark during a forum in Seoul, saying that the government will soon officially ask for the ratification of the "Panmunjom Declaration" signed by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after their first summit at the truce border village of Panmunjom in April 2018.
Seoul stocks slump on U.S. tapering woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday as investor sentiment turned against risk assets, following the U.S. tapering jitters that stemmed from the latest Federal Reserve minutes. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 01.77 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 3,162.28 points.
S. Korea says participation of 'as many actors' at WHA is important: official
SEOUL -- South Korea believes it is important to allow "as many actors" as possible to participate in the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) next week under the COVID-19 pandemic situation, a foreign ministry official said Thursday.
The remark came amid heightened international attention over whether Taiwan will be invited to attend the policy-setting forum of the global health body as an observer.
'F9' sets opening-day record in S. Korea since COVID-19
SEOUL -- "F9," the latest chapter in the "Fast and Furious" series, has set the best opening-day record at the domestic box office since the new coronavirus broke out, data showed Thursday.
The American action movie garnered over 400,000 viewers upon its debut Wednesday, the Buddha's Birthday holiday, according to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
