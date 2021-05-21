Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Supply shortage eased, inoculation rate new hurdle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Property tax to be reduced for 900 mln-won homes (Kookmin Daily)
-- 1 out of 4 homes provided via special supply scheme in Sejong were rented out (Donga llbo)
-- Income gap widened via updated statistic including 1-member households (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Revised real estate policies start big, end small (Segye Times)
-- Development plan in northern Seoul sluggish, including Yongsan, Changdong (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. firms announce alliance in key technologies, vaccines (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Three-strikes policy to be applied to poorly managed universities (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to seek two-track housing strategy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK battery to ride in Ford EV (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea speeds up exit of troubled universities as shortage of students hits 60,000 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon to attend Medal of Honor awarding (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon to meet US political leaders ahead of summit with Biden (Korea Herald)
-- Government to run clinical test on mixing COVID vaccine doses (Korea Times)
