Korean-language dailies

-- Supply shortage eased, inoculation rate new hurdle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Property tax to be reduced for 900 mln-won homes (Kookmin Daily)

-- 1 out of 4 homes provided via special supply scheme in Sejong were rented out (Donga llbo)

-- Income gap widened via updated statistic including 1-member households (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Revised real estate policies start big, end small (Segye Times)

-- Development plan in northern Seoul sluggish, including Yongsan, Changdong (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. firms announce alliance in key technologies, vaccines (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Three-strikes policy to be applied to poorly managed universities (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea to seek two-track housing strategy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SK battery to ride in Ford EV (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea speeds up exit of troubled universities as shortage of students hits 60,000 (Korea Economic Daily)

