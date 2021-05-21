(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 21)

Policymakers and politicians need to present new visions and hope for the next generation. To that end, they must come up with bolder measures to narrow the widening generational divide and ease social polarization. It is urgent to create more decent jobs and provide affordable housing for those in their 20s and 30s. More than anything else, the older generation should give up their vested interests and endeavor to create a fair and just society. What young people value most is fairness and justice.

