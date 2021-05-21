Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports surge 53.3 pct in first 20 days of May

All News 09:02 May 21, 2021

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 53.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of May on the back of robust demand for chips and automobiles, data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$31.1 billion in the May 1-20 period, compared with $20 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

