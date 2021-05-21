Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:09 May 21, 2021
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/14 Rain 30
Incheon 20/14 Rain 30
Suwon 20/15 Rain 30
Cheongju 20/14 Rain 60
Daejeon 19/15 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 20/14 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 19/14 Rain 30
Jeonju 20/14 Sunny 60
Gwangju 20/14 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/16 Cloudy 0
Daegu 21/15 Rain 30
Busan 22/16 Rain 60
(END)
