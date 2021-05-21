Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

May 21, 2021

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/14 Rain 30

Incheon 20/14 Rain 30

Suwon 20/15 Rain 30

Cheongju 20/14 Rain 60

Daejeon 19/15 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 20/14 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 19/14 Rain 30

Jeonju 20/14 Sunny 60

Gwangju 20/14 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/16 Cloudy 0

Daegu 21/15 Rain 30

Busan 22/16 Rain 60

