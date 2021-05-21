S. Korea to face Ghana in Olympic men's football tuneups
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean men's Olympic football team will host Ghana twice next month for tuneup matches ahead of the Tokyo Summer Games.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Friday the two countries will play at 7 p.m. on June 12 and again at 8 p.m. on June 15. Both matches will be played at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island.
These will be the first official matches for South Korea's under-23 Olympic team since November last year, when they faced Egypt and Brazil in a friendly tournament in Egypt.
Head coach Kim Hak-bum will announce his roster next Monday and open training camp in Seogwipo on May 31, the KFA added. These matches will likely be the final chances for players to make an impression on Kim before the coach sets his 18-man roster.
The Olympic men's football tournament is open to players under age 23, but teams are each allowed to select up to three players over that age limit.
South Korea won the Asian qualifying tournament in January last year. They have been paired with New Zealand, Honduras and Romania at the Olympics. South Korea's best Olympic performance to date is the bronze medal at the 2012 London Games.
Ghana just missed out on qualifying out of Africa, finishing fourth behind Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa at the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.
The KFA said Ghana will visit Japan for a tuneup match before arriving in South Korea, and their players, coaches and staff will undergo COVID-19 testing immediately upon arrival. Strict health and safety protocols will be in place during their stay.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
Moon, U.S. intelligence chief discuss alliance, N. Korea issues
-
Two dead, six injured in car crash, building collapse
-
(News Focus) Korean firms set to make splash with massive US investment plans in line with bilateral summit
-
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
-
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia
-
(LEAD) K-pop act GFriend bids farewell to fans after 6 years