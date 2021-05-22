(LEAD) Moon, Harris agree on stronger alliance, vaccine cooperation
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris agreed Friday on the need to expand the bilateral alliance to cover broader issues, including COVID-19 vaccines.
"As a responsible ally, which shares values, South Korea will always be with the United States in the journey to overcome the coronavirus and protect the international order of freedom and democracy," Moon told Harris during their meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building located next to the White House.
They were meeting for the first time since the launch of the Joe Biden administration.
Moon pledged tight-knit coordination with Washington for the complete denuclearization of Korea and permanent peace in the region and expressed support for the Biden government's response to climate change.
He lauded the Biden-Harris team for "blazing a trail for inclusiveness and unity by restoring the soul of America" amid the world's most successful vaccinations and fastest economic recovery.
He pointed out that the Seoul-Washington alliance has served as a "linchpin" for peace and prosperity, not just in Northeast Asia but elsewhere.
Moon proposed that the two sides broaden cooperation for the development of the alliance that has spanned seven decades, his office also said in a press release.
The president, in particular, noted that the Biden administration has closely consulted with South Korea in the process of reviewing Washington's strategy on Pyongyang.
Harris emphasized the importance of diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue and vowed close cooperation with South Korea and other regional partners.
The two sides agreed that the role and significance of the alliance, based on mutual trust and shared values, is not restricted to issues related to the Korean Peninsula.
Harris said that it has become more important than at any other time for South Korea and the U.S. to cooperate closely, especially as the world is confronted with growing threats regarding public health, security and climate. She added the bilateral alliance is playing a core role in peace, security and prosperity in not just in the Indo-Pacific region but the entire world.
Harris requested Seoul's support in connection with Washington's campaign to handle the problem of a wave of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to the United States, Cheong Wa Dae said.
She is spearheading efforts to control migration from Central America's Northern Triangle countries.
Moon and Harris also agreed to continue cooperation on coronavirus vaccines for the sake of a speedy recovery from the crisis.
The president said he is looking forward to meeting Harris in South Korea in the near future and the vice president expressed her gratitude for the invitation.
