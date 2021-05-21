Seoul stocks turn to losses late Fri. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Friday morning as investors sold stocks to lock in profits.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,156.49 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened strong, tracking a 1.77 percent gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Expectations of a local economic rebound also grew on the 53.3 percent on-year increase in local exports in the first 20 days of May.
But the stock market came under selling pressure as individuals sold to cash in profits after the key index neared the 3,200-point mark.
Top cap Samsung Electronics added 1.13 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.82 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.28 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 1.68 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 1.99 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.56 percent. Giant steelmaker POSCO retreated 2.6 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,128.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
Moon, U.S. intelligence chief discuss alliance, N. Korea issues
-
Two dead, six injured in car crash, building collapse
-
(News Focus) Korean firms set to make splash with massive US investment plans in line with bilateral summit
-
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 3 weeks: PM
-
New cases stay above 600 for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be again extended
-
Moon to visit U.S. military cemetery in Virginia