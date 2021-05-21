Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) Moon visits U.S. military cemetery in show of commitment to stronger alliance
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in commemorated American soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War and other conflicts on a visit Thursday to Arlington National Cemetery.
He stressed the alliance spirit, saying South Korea is continuing efforts for the repatriation of the remains of U.S. service members presumed to be buried in North Korea.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon meets Pelosi, vows stronger alliance
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to a stronger alliance with Washington during a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders Thursday.
In the session held on Capitol Hill, he described the bilateral alliance as "the world's most exemplary" one, according to Chung Man-ho, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication.
-----------------
Unification minister hopes for S. Korea-U.S. summit to create new momentum for dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Friday expressed hope that this week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden will provide new momentum for dialogue with North Korea.
Moon and Biden are set to hold their first face-to-face summit talks in Washington on Friday (U.S. time), with North Korea expected to be one of the key agenda items, along with cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine and semiconductor supplies.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. welcomes chance to discuss vaccine cooperation with S. Korea: White House
WASHINGTON -- The United States welcomes the opportunity to discuss ways to help South Korea's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and how they can work together to help the rest of the world, a White House spokesperson said Thursday.
Jen Psaki made the remarks one day before President Joe Biden was set to hold a bilateral summit with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Japanese TV personality's choice draws attention as Seoul seeks to embrace diverse forms of family
SEOUL -- Sayuri, a Japanese TV personality who lives in Seoul, starts her day before 4 a.m. when her five month-old baby wakes up. She has to skip her own breakfast as she is occupied feeding and comforting her child.
An unmarried woman who chose to be a single mother, Sayuri gave birth to her son, Zen, through artificial insemination. Her day and night struggle has been broadcast on KBS every Sunday since early May on the popular child-rearing reality show "The Return of Superman."
-----------------
(LEAD) Exports surge 53.3 pct in first 20 days of May
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports jumped 53.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of May on the back of robust demand for chips and automobiles, data showed Friday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$31.1 billion in the May 1-20 period, compared with $20 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
SEOUL -- K-pop juggernaut BTS is poised to dazzle fans with its much-awaited digital single "Butter" on Friday.
The seven-piece group will globally roll out the succinctly titled track at 1 p.m.
-----------------
U.S. lawmaker proposes bill calling for declaration to end Korean War
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. lawmaker proposed a bill on Thursday that calls for U.S. efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War and exchange liaison offices with North Korea.
The bill, proposed by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), also seeks to require the State Department to consider lifting its travel ban on North Korea for Korean Americans with separated families in the North.
-----------------
Seoul stocks turn to losses late Fri. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Friday morning as investors sold stocks to lock in profits.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,156.49 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
S. Korea welcomes Israeli-Hamas cease-fire agreement
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday welcomed an agreement between Israel and the Hamas militant group to end 11 days of deadly fighting, voicing hope that the two sides can chart a course for enduring peace in the region.
After mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and others, Israel and the Hamas militants have agreed to a cease-fire to take effect Friday (local time), easing concerns that the latest escalation of tensions could spiral into a full-blown war.
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
Moon, U.S. intelligence chief discuss alliance, N. Korea issues
Two dead, six injured in car crash, building collapse
(News Focus) Korean firms set to make splash with massive US investment plans in line with bilateral summit
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 3 weeks: PM
(Yonhap Feature) Japanese TV personality's choice draws attention as Seoul seeks to embrace diverse forms of family