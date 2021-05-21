First-place Ulsan looking to extend K League lead in crucial derby

FC Seoul and Seongnam FC will return to action over the weekend after having four matches postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. FC Seoul defender Hwang Hyun-soo tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 2, two days after playing Seongnam FC. Though no one else on FC Seoul or Seongnam tested positive, the K League decided to play it safe and reschedule their matches for the early part of May to later dates.